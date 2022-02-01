Mo Bimpe Express Gratitude As She Celebrates Her Husband On His 36th Birthday

Mo Bimpe, a Nollywood actress, has express gratitude to her husband and colleague Lateef Adedimeji on his 36th birthday.

She posted a gorgeous picture of herself and her husband on his Instagram page, along with a heartfelt birthday message and a prayer.

Mo Bimpe thanked God for blessing her with her husband Lateef Adedimeji, saying he’s too selfless, too good to be true, and there’s no one she’d rather spend the rest of her life with than him.

In her post she said: “Today, the epistles aren’t coming, I’m just too full of gratitude, I’m thanking God for the gift of you and I’m thanking you for the gift of you , you are too selfless, too good to be true , there’s no one I’ll rather spend the rest of my life with than you”.

