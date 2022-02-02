Mo Bimpe Throws Surprise Birthday Party For Her Husband

Adedimeji Lateef, a Nollywood actor, was astonished when his wife, Mo Bimpe, organized a surprise birthday celebration for him.

He was blown away by the gathering in their home in a video posted on Instagram.

Mo Bimpe, his wife, invited numerous celebrities to party with her husband, including Alesh Sanni, Woli Arole, Eniola Ajoa, Jide Awobona, and others.

Lateef who appeared ecstatic about the surprise, was also photographed exchanging pleasantries with his colleagues and friends who had gathered upon the birthday celebration.

The actor thanked his wife, Mo Bimpe, for always outdoing herself and pulling off spectacular antics on his Instagram page just a few hours ago.

