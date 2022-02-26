“Money, Power And Fame Too Intoxicating” – Rapper Olamide

Olamide Speaks On What Intoxicates Humans The Most

Olamide Adedeji, better known as Badoo, is an award-winning rapper and songwriter who has made a perplexing remark on social media that might be interpreted as insightful.

The popular rapper took to Twitter to express his thoughts on the negative consequences of fame, power, and money on musicians in the music industry.

Money, fame, and power, according to baddo, are highly addictive.

The YBNL boss went on to pray for God’s assistance for himself and his colleagues.

He penned: “Fame, money, power. Too intoxicating….

make God de help all of us.”

See the Screenshot below: