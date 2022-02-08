Money Rituals: Learn Not To Live Above Their Earnings, Obi Cubana Tells Youths

Obi Cubana, a billionaire businessman, gives a talk about the pressures that have led to the get-rich-quick syndrome among today’s youths.

The Anambra-born entrepreneur underlines the importance of giving youths a break as a result of societal, familial, and peer pressure, which has forced many to stray from decent values.

“Good morning my fellow Nigerian Youths! Today let’s talk about SOCIETAL/ FAMILY PRESSURES!!!

Societal/family pressures are expectations that affect the entire community. Our youths are constantly forced to act and feel a certain way. Society enjoys dictating how our youths should behave. They feel the pressure of fitting into society’s norm”.

See post below: