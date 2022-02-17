Mr Ibu Set To Give Out His Daughter’s Hand In Marriage

In the home of Nigerian actor John Okafor, also known as Mr Ibu, wedding bells are ringing. The comedian is planning to marry his daughter to her American lover.

Jasmine Okafor said “Yes” to her partner, whom she met on the video-sharing platform TikTok, in a video that has since gone viral on social media.

Jasmine described how their paths crossed on the app two months ago when she told her love story.

He flew from the United States to Nigeria to propose to her, she revealed.

Jasmine’s story was used to demonstrate how a true gentleman would not squander a lady’s time.

