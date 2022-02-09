Music Star, Oxlade Involved In Sex Scandal As His Sex Videos Trend Online

Ikuforiji Olaitan Abdulrahman, better known by his stage name Oxlade, is the latest star to be involved in a sex controversy.

The Epic Records signee’s sex tape was released on Snapchat and soon spread to Twitter.

Oxlade was filmed indulging in sexual intercourse with an unnamed lady in one of the recordings seen on twitter.

The singer allegedly constructed a Snapchat streak and provided it to a friend to show how he smashed an unidentified girl, and the friend then recorded the streak on his phone and posted it online, according to reports.

Other viral videos feature the 24-year-old fast-rising musician recording himself in his birthday suit and provocatively dangling his manhood.

Unlike Tiwa Savage, who was widely chastised after being a victim, most social media users are complimenting Oxlade’s bed prowess.