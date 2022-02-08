My Daughter Will Never Date Or Marry Married Man – Iyabo Ojo

Iyabo Ojo, a popular actress, has stated that her daughter, Priscilla, will never date or marry a married man.

After famed comedian Akpororo inquired about her daughter, the mother of two jokingly made this confession during the karaoke & comedy night program.

Akpororo had asked Iyabo why her daughter wasn’t at the performance, despite the fact that the love of her life was there.

She responded by stating clearly that her daughter would never date or marry a married guy.

She said: “You are a married man, a born again married man that has the fear of God. My daughter cannot marry a married man or date a married man.”

Watch video below