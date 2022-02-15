‘My Faith Firmly In God’s Hands’ — Emefiele Speaks On Calls To Contest 2023 Presidency

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele has stated that it is the prerogative of President Muhammadu Buhari to map out his succession plan.

Emefiele stated this in response to calls for him to throw his hat in the ring and contest the 2023 presidential election.

The CBN governor spoke when a ‘group of his friends’, tagged ‘Friends of Godwin Emefiele’, visited him to discuss the controversy over his rumoured presidential ambition in 2023.

Emefiele, according to the group, maintained that he would leave his faith firmly in the hands of God as regards the choice of the leadership of the country in 2023.

The group said the verbal attacks on Emefiele over the rumoured 2023 bid are uncalled for, since he has not confirmed to anyone “he is running for President even as he is constitutionally qualified to do so”.