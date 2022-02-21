My Health Has Deteriorated – Abba Kyari Begs As Court Refuses To Release Him

Disgraced DCP Abba Kyari has cried before a court that his health has deteriorated since his arrest and detention by the National Drug law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA.

This comes after Kyari took the Federal Government to court seeking his release.

Kyari was arrested last week arrested and handed over to the NDLEA over his involvement in Cocaine Trafficking.

Kyari entered hot water after he attempted to bribe an NDLEA agent with $61,000 to facilitate the release of 17 KG of seized Cocaine. He was arrested alongside four others.

In the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/182/22, Kyari is praying the court to compel the NDLEA to grant him bail on health grounds, pending the hearing and determination of his fundamental right enforcement application.

The request was however turned down by the Presiding Judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo who noted that the suit contained some allegations that would require the government’s response, Politics Nigeria reported.

“Upon studying the process of the Applicant and averments in support thereon, I am of the opinion that the Respondent should be put on notice”.

Justice Ekwo ordered that all the relevant processes should be served on the Federal Government and adjourned the case to February 24th.