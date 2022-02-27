My Past Trauma Made Me Difficult To Love – Toke Makinwa

Toke Makinwa has opened up on her social media how her past trauma affected her love life.

The star made it known that her past trauma made her difficult to love.

The entrepreneur had earlier opened up about her struggle with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and how therapy saved her.

Toke made this known through her Instagram on Sunday February 27 as she thanked God for not giving up on her.

She said: “I’m just so thankful that God did not give up on me even when my past trauma made me difficult to love. He saw through my broken still. I shudder to think of where I will be if God left me,He saved the best for last.” she added.

See post below;