My Son Has Refused To Help Me, I’m Homeless, I Need Money To Rent An Apartment – Shatta Wale’s Mother Cries Out

Madam Elsie Avemegah, the mother of controversial Ghanian dancehall singer, Shatta Wale has called on the public to help her pay her rent after she was rendered homeless.

The landlady ejected Shatta Mama from the East Legon apartment Shatta Wale claimed to have bought for her six years ago, as per Shatta Mama.

The immensely despondent mother of Shatta Wale spoke with Hot FM that she is presently homeless and that her only alternative is to solicit help from the public in finding a new apartment.

In her words: “Yes, I have been evicted from the East Legon apartment Shatta Wale got for me … Almost two weeks now I have no where to stay…I’m currently homeless….All attempts to reach Shatta Wale to settle the debts the Landlady claims I’m owing have proved unsuccessful”, Shatta Mama told Hot FM

She added: ,”Since my Son is not helping me , I will please appeal to the general public to help me rent a new apartment. They can either give me money to rent or can dash me an apartment. I only need a place to call my home. The embarrassment is too much”.