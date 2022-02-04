Na Davido Dey Motivate Everybody Now – Fans React As Tiwa Savage Begins Fitness Regimen (Video)

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage has started training her body.

The star shared a video with her gym trainer exercising and taking some shots.

Reacting to this, some social media users claimed that Tiwa Savage is learning from her colleague, Davido.

Recall that Davido since the new year has been training with a professional.

Watch the video below:

In other news, a Ghanaian man, Nana Kwasi Antwi Boesiako has disclosed that since his 12 years in marriage, he has never been unfaithful to his wife.

The young man made this revelation in an interview with Yen, noting that he made the decision to stop seeing different women the moment he got married.

According to Nana Kwasi, he sought a right standing with God hence made the decision to be a faithful partner.

He challenged anyone who doubts his claim to come out with proof or reasons for doubting him.