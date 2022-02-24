NDLEA Arrests Zinoleesky And Mohbad After Raiding Their Home Unexpectedly

Zinoleesky and Mohbad, two up-and-coming artists in Nigeria, have had their homes raided by the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The fast-rising vocalists, Oniyinde Azeez and Ilerioluwa Oladimeji are members of Naira Marley’s Marlian Music label.

The two singers were reportedly arrested in the middle of the night, according to reports.

Officials from the agency allegedly broke into the musicians’ homes and arrested them, according to reports.

Without any arrest or search warrants, the officers broke into their residences.

Not only did the officials apprehend them, but they also mistreated and harassed everyone they came across, including the women.

The way the ladies were treated and mishandled is appalling.

See post below: