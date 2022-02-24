NDLEA Reveals Why Zinoleesky And Mohbad’s Were Arrested

NDLEA breaks silence as many fans continue to express their displeasure with their actions and question Zinoleesky and Mohbad’s actions that led to the singer’s arrest.

Without any arrest or search warrants, the officials broke into their homes and not only apprehended them, but also mistreated and harassed everyone they encountered, including the women according to reports.

NDLEA speaking in a chat with DailyTrust, the Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, said, ”Yes, they have been arrested because we had reliable information that they were in possession of drugs.

We moved in on them and recovered drugs. That is why five of them were arrested; three males and two females.”

