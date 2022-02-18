Ned Nwoko Allegedly Pays Bride Price Of New Wife

It’s no surprise that Regina Daniels, a prominent Nollywood actress, and her rich politician husband, Ned Nwoko, have a dramatic marriage.

However, according to recent social media reports, Ned Nwoko has ditched Regina Daniels in favor of his new baby mama, for whom the bride price has already been paid.

Regina Daniels’ mother, who is aware of the new bride, has requested Ned Nwoko to keep his new wife a secret from the public because of her daughter’s mental health, according to a post shared by prominent gossip blogger Gist Lovers Blog.

Ned Nwoko allegedly disobeyed his mother-in-advise law’s and showcased his new ‘babe’ during a PDP rally in Delta state, according to the rumour.

