Netizens Drag Bobrisky Over Lies, Manipulation

Idris Okunneye, also known as Bobrisky, a Nigerian crossdresser, has been accused of lying and manipulating young people after disclosing a conversation he had with his alleged boyfriend.

The crossdresser proclaimed his love for his lover and said he couldn’t live without him in a Snapchat post, but he advised him to spend Valentine’s Day with his wife.

According to Bob, his Boyfriend refused to spend Valentine’s Day with his wife, insisting instead that they spend time together outside of Lagos.

He went on to state that he felt sorry for his boyfriend’s wife, claiming that he and his wife had been married for almost 20 years, but Bob required more care.

