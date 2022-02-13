New Olubadan To Be Announced Monday – Makinde

On Saturday, Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, pledged that the new Olubadan of Ibadanland will be named on Monday.

Governor Makinde said this while speaking at the last burial rites for His Imperial Majesty, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, the late Olubadan of Ibadanland, who died on January 2, 2022.

The event was held at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, Ibadan.

The governor went on to say that the emergence of the new Olubadan was in keeping with the town’s long heritage.

Mr. Taiwo Adisa, the governor’s chief press secretary, said in a statement that the governor has resolved the concerns surrounding the Olubadan stool.

He explained that the state has returned to the normal way of installing a new monarch in Ibadanland, adding that it is a system that everyone wants to imitate.