NFF Dumps Peseiro, Retains Eguavoen As Super Eagles Interim Coach

Austin Eguavoen has been retained as the Super Eagles’ interim head coach by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

The federation said that it will not proceed with the deal with Jose Peseiro, who was supposed to take over as coach following the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The news was announced by the NFF in a statement released on Monday.

Peseiro was named as the permanent replacement for Gernot Rohr, who was fired just weeks before the AFCON in December 2021.

The services of the Portuguese, according to Mohammed Sanusi, NFF general secretary, will no longer be required following a “recommendation” from the technical and development committee.

Emmanuel Amunike, former Eagles midfielder, was named as the team’s assistant coach alongside Salisu Yusuf.

“The NFF Board has approved a recommendation of the Technical and Development Committee retaining Augustine Eguavoen as Technical Director/Technical Adviser (interim) while Emmanuel Amuneke becomes the Chief Coach of the Super Eagles. Salisu Yusuf will be the 2nd Assistant Coach/Chief Coach of the CHAN team and Joseph Yobo will be 3rd Assistant while Aloysius Agu remains the Goalkeepers’ Trainer,” the statement reads.