Ngige: Nigerians Would Be Refugees In Niger, Cameroon Without Strong Leader Like Buhari

Chris Ngige, minister of labour, has stated that Nigerians would have become refugees in Cameroon and Niger but for the “strong leadership” of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ngige spoke on Wednesday after his induction as an honorary fellow of the Institute of Leadership, Entrepreneurship and Corporate Governance (INSLEC) in Abuja.

The minister also said without Buhari’s leadership qualities, the country would be in a crisis like Venezuela.

Ngige stated that although Nigeria is passing through hard times, it is not the fault of the current government, but a result of poor planning over the years.

He added that good leadership is critical to the survival of any human society.