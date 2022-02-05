Nigeria Unwavering In Supporting Democracy, Says Buhari At AU Meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that Nigeria will continue to pursue peace and progress in Africa and other parts of the world.

According to Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman, Buhari spoke on Saturday during a meeting with Palestine Prime Minister, Mohammad Shtayyeh, at the African Union meeting in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The president was quoted as saying Nigeria remains unwavering in supporting democracy, development and good governance, particularly in ensuring the rights of individuals and institutions.

“As a country, we are doing our best, and we will continue doing our best to ensure justice and fairness,” Buhari said.

The president assured the Palestinian leader that Nigeria would be “consistent” in pushing for peace and progress while upholding the tenets of justice, fairness and inclusiveness in global affairs.