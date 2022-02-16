Nigerian Lady narrates how her Korean boyfriend ended their relationship after she performed some household chores for him

A Nigerian lady with the Twitter handle, @sinekhayaNaso has narrated how her Korean boyfriend ended their relationship after she performed some household chores for him.

Narrating her story on the micro-blogging platform, she acknowledged the big difference between cultures across the world as she noted that her Korean boyfriend claimed she was indirectly calling him a dirty person whenever she did his laundry and cleaned his apartment.

In her words: “Cultural differences are actually quite interesting. I once dated a Korean guy, he left me at his place on a Saturday to go work. When he came back I had cooked, cleaned & did his laundry. He dumped me. He said I’m low key saying he’s dirty.

“We fought the whole night with me explaining that men in my country love this shit!!

“I said ‘you should be happy I did this for you! I’m trying to help and make your life easier!’ Yoooh he got mad 😭 uthi he didn’t need my help he can take care of himself. Imagine fighting hours and hours about that??”

