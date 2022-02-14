Nigerian man reveals how his girlfriend helped him get a job at Google

A Nigerian man has revealed how his girlfriend helped him get a job at Google.

The man identified as Adetomiwa had taken to Twitter earlier in 2021 to show series of messages in which his girlfriend had begged google to offer him a position.

In her words:

“Good morningggg

I’d like to request for something please and I know you don’t owe me a duty to honor my request but I’d be really happy and grateful if you could.

My boyfriend loves you so much and plans on working in your amazing company by 2022 and I know he’d by God’s grace because he’s that good.”

The young software developer on Saturday 12th February, 2022 revealed to his followers that he’s finally gotten a position with the popular tech company.

He wrote:

“Oh boy! It’s really 2022 and I just accepted an offer to join Google! . It’s all God mehn”.