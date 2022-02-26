Nigerians Losing Interest In Whistleblower Policy, Says Zainab Ahmed

Zainab Ahmed, minister of finance, budget and national planning, has stated that the interest of Nigerians in the whistleblower policy is “nosediving”.

Ahmed stated this on Thursday at the zonal conference on whistleblower policy in Nigeria for the south-west zone, held in Lagos.

The minister was represented at the event by Shehu Shinkafi, permanent secretary (special duties), ministry of finance.

She pointed out that the waning interest was in dissonance with the inception of the policy where Nigerians volunteered numerous information.

She expressed that the information obtained from the policy had led to the recovery of cash and non-cash assets, including the clean-up of the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

Ahmed, therefore, stated that the nosediving interest prompted the realisation of the stakeholders that there was apparent confusion in the minds of the public on several issues.

She said most citizens were not aware of the existence of the policy and its key objectives.

She also said that the workings or operational modalities of the implementation of the policy were generally misunderstood.