Nigeria’s Market Favorite SUVs

SUVs are up there among the most sort after luxury vehicles in Nigeria. These vehicles have become an essential commodity for most families, organizations, companies, and the government.

Nigeria possesses one of the most vibrant SUV and 4×4 markets in the world. This market covers both the sale of 4×4 vehicles and the sale of spare parts.

Although sedans have their place in the Nigerian automobile space, the goal of almost every Nigerian is to switch or upgrade to a SUV. Beyond the comfort and luxury it provides, the craze for 4×4 trucks in Nigeria can be tied to the poor road network in the country.

Seeing that a large part of the driving in Nigeria may be considered “off-road driving”, a reliable 4×4 vehicle is a must-have if you wish to navigate the tough road terrains in the country.

Car manufacturers have taken advantage of this situation in Nigeria, we can see this by the large influx of SUVs in the country, especially from Toyota.

Toyota 4×4 models in Nigeria offer both comfort and ruggedness with a decent fuel economy.

The spare parts market for Toyota in Nigeria is vibrant and active. However, with an abundance of spare parts comes a great inflow of fake spare parts, which never have the same reliability as genuine.

Although you may find aftermarket parts, there is also a genuine Toyota parts supplier https://sts-global.com/toyota-parts available.

Famous Toyota SUVs in Nigeria

Quality and reliability are two words that go hand-in-hand when talking about a Toyota’s vehicle. These SUVs have very strong suspension, a sleek interior and are built to handle any task.

As it is a popular brand in Nigeria, and the demand for Toyota cars, especially SUVs, is ever-increasing.

Toyota 4×4 vehicles come in different specs ranging from the mid-size, compact and mini SUVs to heavy-duty specs such as full-size and extended length pickups and trucks.

Let’s look at the most popular Toyota’s available in Nigeria.

Toyota Land Cruiser Prado (2018-2020)

The big boys in town and government officials commonly use the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado.. Due to its intimidating look and spacious interior, it has become one of the most treasured luxury SUVs in the country.

Toyota 4Runner SR5 (2004-2020)

Most Nigerians regard the Toyota 4Runner as the most rugged SUV from the Japanese. From its earlier models in 2004 until 2020, this car has not fallen short in providing premium quality and durability to face the rough terrain in the country.

Toyota Sequoia (2020)

Toyota Sequoia is also one of the top Toyota SUVs in Nigeria, but not many people love it because it looks more like a van than an SUV. This vehicle is bulky and commonly used by large families or government officials.

Toyota C-HR (2020-2022)

The Toyota C-HR is known for its luxury, durability, and decent fuel economy. Singles and married couples are big fans of this car. It is comfortable and has a luxurious interior, but that does not stop it from getting the job done.

Toyota Rav4 (2011-2020)

Over the years, Toyota Rav4 has gained prominence in Nigeria, and this SUV is arguably the hottest in the market right now, especially from the 2011 models. Toyota Rav4 is a blend of luxury and ruggedness; it has a compact look and a clean interior that fits the road network in the country.

Lexus Nx 200t (2015-2017), Lexus GX470 (2007-2021), Lexus RX300 (2003), Lexus RX350, and Lexus GX460 (2015)

Lexus is a branch of Toyota, and we can say it brings in the highest level of luxury among the SUV Toyota trend. Lexus is a household name in Nigeria, showing much love over the years.

The RX 300 and RX350 are the most common ones because you do not need to be a high-income earner to purchase them. However, the other models of Lexus may require you to dig deep into your pockets to make a purchase.

Toyota Venza (2010-2021)

Lastly, the Toyota Venza looks like the Toyota Lexus, but its design is slightly different. A Toyota Venza is more spacious than most Lexus designs and offers you a unique comfort level while driving. It is also a family favorite.

Conclusion

Toyota is arguably the most popular automobile brand available in Nigeria. This brand provides both quality and durability for Nigerians. The SUVs from Toyota have a great fuel economy and are very rugged, making them suitable for Nigerian roads and highways.