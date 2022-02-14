Nkechi Blessing Expresses Conflicting Reactions Ahead Of Valentine

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday has revealed conflicting emotions as she approaches her 32nd birthday on February 14, 2022.

Nkechi Blessing, who has been sharing her beautiful images on Instagram, stated her birthday is less than 24 hours away and she has yet to get a surprise gift.

The acress went on to say that she doesn’t have someone with whom she would share her Valentine’s Day, so this year’s birthday seemed particularly significant.

She wrote: “Step on Em big N I never kuku see any birthday gift this year birthday get as e be ooo No Valentine,no gift,God am I a pencil”.

