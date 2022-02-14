Nkechi Blessing Reunites With Politician Boyfriend For Valentine

After unfollowing each other on social media, Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has reunited with her husband amid breakup rumors.

Following rumors of her breakup with her politician husband, Opeyem David Falegan has been in the news for a few weeks.

Nkechi’s spouse was constantly engaging in Instagram live sessions with young girls, and the couple removed photos of themselves from their Instagram page.

The actress and her spouse, on the other hand, have shared lovey-dovey images and videos of themselves on Valentine’s Day.

Nkechi Blessing’s spouse said in one of the videos that falling in love is easy, but remaining with the same person for the remainder of one’s life is much more difficult.

