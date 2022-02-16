Nnamdi Kanu Is Not Your Problem, Release Him – Actress, Rita Edochie Blows Hot

Rita Edochie, the veteran Nollywood actress has called for the release of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)

Edochie in an Instagram post on Wednesday, while seeking the release of Nnamdi Kanu said the Biafran agitator is not Nigeria’s problem but the system.

She also issued a warning to lawmakers claiming that Nollywood is the reason for the surge in ritual killings in the country.

The veteran actress urged the lawmakers to be truthful to themselves and solve the problems they created.

According to her: “How can they be chasing shadows when they know who the real enemies are?

“Mazi Nnamdi Okwu Kanu is never your problem.”

“Also Nollywood is never your problem because recently you have joined Nollywood in it but you are your own very problem and have practically refused to tell yourselves the truth.

“Release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and face the problem you created by yourself.”

Meanwhile, Nnamdi Kanu at the hearing in court today complained that he was going blind and pleaded with the Judge to rescue him.

He disclosed that DSS took away his glasses since his arrest.

The Biafra leader also asked the court to dismiss the charges against him on the grounds that the alleged offences were not committed in Nigeria.

He claimed that no prima facie has been made against him by the federal government throughout the proof of evidence in support of the charges.