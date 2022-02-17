Nnamdi Kanu: Women Chant ‘Free Our Son’ As They Besiege Court Premises (Video)

Women in their hundreds have besieged a court demanding the release of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra.

The women stormed the premises of Federal High Court Abuja, chanting ‘free our son, free our son’.

They came in their hundreds, adorning ishi agu traditional wears, chanting ‘freedom, freedom’, ABN TV reports.

They later went into prayer sessions, soliciting for divine intervention as they rolled on the floor.

They said they are not afraid, expressing optimism that Biafra must come.

They called on the federal government to release Nnamdi Kanu whom they said committed no offence.

IPOB, a separatist group has over the years agitated for the creation of Biafra Republic over perceived marginalisation in the Nigerian state.

Nnamdi Kanu is standing trial over allegations of treasonable felony and terrorism which he allegedly committed in the course of his agitation for an independent state.

Watch video below: