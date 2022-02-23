No Amount Of Money Or Success Can Take The Place Of The Time Spent With Your Family- AY Makun

Ayodeji Makun, also known as AY, a Nigerian comedian and actor, has taken time out of his busy schedule to spend time with his family.

The actor and filmmaker has taken a family holiday as he prepares for the debut of his film, Christmas In Miami.

This year, God blessed the Makuns with a fourth child, and the couple spent time bonding with their new daughter.

He recommended families to always take time out of their hectic schedules to spend time together, sharing photographs and video of him, his wife, and their new born daughter.

AY emphasized that no amount of money or achievement can compensate for the time spent with one’s family.

