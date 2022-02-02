No One Can Condemn Me, I Have Made Peace With God- Sammie Okposo

In a new message, gospel artist Sammie Okposo declares that no one can condemn him because he has made peace with God.

Following a recent infidelity incident, the musician vowed not to give in to his fleshly desires.

Sammie Okposo made news in January after openly apologizing to his wife and family for having an affair with a woman based in the United States.

The 50-year-old singer, on the other hand, wrote in a new Instagram post on Wednesday:

“The spirit of him who raised Jesus from the dead lives in me no one can condemn me because Christ who died and was raised to life is at the right hand of God interceding for me.

Nothing and no one can separate me from the love of God that is in Christ. I am justified by faith. I have peace with God through Jesus Christ.

I, therefore, walk in the spirit and I will not fulfil the lust of the flesh the grace of God that brings salvation is available, sufficient and working for me.”

See post below: