Nobody Is Entitled To My Money Except My Kids- Actress Omoni Oboli Knocks Entitled Fan

Omoni Oboli, a Nollywood actress, has chastised an entitled fan who sought for financial help and claimed she was ignored.

The lady reported her husband lost his job during the COVID-19 and their youngster was very unwell in a message sent on Omoni’s Instagram page in August 2020.

The same lady left a message on her DM a few days ago, describing how she waited for her bank alert but never received it, yet God showed up for her family and provided her husband with a new job.

In a lengthy Instagram post in response to the message, the actress fumed about how some individuals always feel entitled to celebrities assisting them.

See post below: