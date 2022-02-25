NYSC Trust Fund Long Overdue – Gbajabiamila

Speaker House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has stated that creation of the National Youth Service Corps Trust Fund is long overdue.

He spoke in Abuja Thursday at a public hearing by the House Committee on Youths Development, on a bill for an Act to establish the NYSCTF and a bill for an Act to make provision for establishment of Youth Entrepreneurship Development Trust Fund.

“The National Youth Service Corps Trust Fund Bill is an essential and long overdue conversation about the future of the scheme and the options of reforming it so that in whatever form it continues to exist, it serves the best interest of our beloved country,” he said.

Gbajabiamila, represented by House Leader Alhassan Ado Doguwa, said: “As legislators we must continue to strive to find answers to this very important and critical questions but we must also be innovative in the proposals we make for this reform,” he said.