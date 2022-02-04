Obi Cubana, Daddy Freeze Accompany Former Pure Water Hawker To Receive Admission Letter

The pure water hawker, Ekuma Jeremiah, who was sharing money to inmates in a police van took to Instagram to appreciate billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana, OAP, Daddy Freeze, and Ojo Emmanuel, a photographer.

Jeremiah announced that his admission to Ebonyi State Institution had been reinstated by the university administration (EBSU).

In his compassionate caption, Jeremiah thanked Obi Cubana, Daddy Freeze, and Ojo Emmanuel for supporting him in returning to school.

He Wrote:

“Special APPRECIATION POST FOR THESE 3 WONDERFUL MEN GOD SENT TO ME @rockyemmyphotography My Admission at EBSU Have been REINSTATED, SO I WILL BE RESUMING BACK TO SCHOOL SOON##. Really!!!! What GOD CANNOT DO DOES NOT EXIST”