Obi Cubana Praised For His Generosity As He Begins Road Construction In Oba Community

Obinna Iyiegbu, well known as Obi Cubana, the Chairman of the Cubana Group, has started building roads in his town of Oba in Anambra State.

One of the roads, Afor Oba Old Road, is already being built, with many community members applauding his generosity.

READ MORE: My Name Is Not Associated With Anything Bad Or Evil: Obi Cubana

Advertisement

Various people praised Cubana for his generosity, while others simply hailed him with his many traditional titles, according to a social media user who uploaded the ongoing road work on Facebook.

A social media user showered praises on the businessman saying: “What manner of wealthy man is this? Only an Igbo man can do this. Daalu okpataozuoroha. Okpole Yankee. Ife dika gi akokwana Anambra State”.

See post below: