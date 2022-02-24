Obi Cubana Recounts How He Lost His Shoe During Night Bus Trip

Obi Cubana, has recounted his travel to the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, for his convocation a few years ago.

On Wednesday night, Obi Cubana, the chairman of the Cubana Group, posted a photo of himself, revealing how he drove from Abuja to Nsukka for the celebration in a “night bus.”

He wrote: “In 2009, we were going to the University of Nigeria in Nsukka for our convocation ceremony from Abuja, in company of some of my friends and classmates: Nze, Ultimate, Onwa, Ogali, etc!!!

We entered a bus from Area 1 Garki Abuja to Dumez, near Suleja so we could enter a cheaper ‘night bus’ instead of boarding from Jabi Park! We got tickets for Mercedes Benz 1414 commuter vehicle, attachment!”

See post below: