Olakunle Churchill addresses those criticizing his wife for celebrating her stepson on his birthday

Olakunle Churchill, ex-husband of Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has slammed critics who trolled his wife, Rosy, over her birthday wish to the actress’ son.

Tonto Dikeh’s son, Andre, turned six years old on Thursday and Rosy had celebrated her stepson on her Instagram page.

Rosy came under fire for her posts as trolls criticized for celebrating the child without having a good rapport with his mother.

Responding to the trolls, Churchill on Friday asked the critics to let his wife breathe, adding that the birthday wish was just a “goodwill post”.

He went on to detail how much his wife came through for him when he was depressed.

Sharing Rosy’s picture, Churchill wrote, “The past few years of my life on this platform were quite tumultuous. Luckily I found my happy place and that’s with Rosy, my wife, which will NEVER change regardless of what anyone concludes, designs, thinks, or wishes.

“Speculations and rumors we know make social media interesting and people have the freedom to cook up stories about us. I can’t change the narrative. People have left their life issues to make other people’s story their priority.

“Know this: Anyone or anything that is important to me is also important to my wife, Rosy.

“Looking back at all the problems I faced, I thank God who opened my eyes to see that the Angel for me was around me for a very long time.

“I was very depressed, shamed, trolled, my business was going down and everything around was going wrong! No one fought for me on this platform, no one was there for me except Rose!

“I thank God that helped us go from being very good friends to husband and wife. She is my soldier and my guy, my best friend, the mother of my child, and many other beautiful things.

“She only made a goodwill post! Let her breathe.”

Stay updated on Nigerian news from Information Nigeria