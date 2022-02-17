Olakunle Churchill Celebrates Son On His 4th Birthday

Olakunle Churchill, a Nigerian businessman and ex-husband of actress Tonto Dikeh, has written a birthday card to his son.

Since their marriage ended in 2017, the ex-couple who aren’t on friendly terms have kept their distance.

Tonto has accused him of being a deadbeat parent on multiple occasions, and she has changed her son’s surname from Churchill to Dikeh.

Despite the turbulence and her claims, Churchill has never missed an opportunity to honor his kid on his birthday.

The philanthropist and businessman rushed to Instagram to wish him a happy birthday from afar.

He expressed his love for him and wished for him to grow in knowledge and wisdom.

