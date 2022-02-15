Olakunle Churchill Celebrates Wife, Rosy Meurer On Her Birthday

Olakunle Churchill, Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband, has resorted to social media to wish his actress wife, Rosy Meurer, a happy 30th birthday today, February 15, 2022.

The businessman turned philanthropist used Instagram to share new images of Rosy and show his love for her.

He wrote in the caption: “Happy 30th birthday to the Queen of all Queens. The woman who owns my heart. I love you my Queen.”

Rosy also shared lovely photos of herself dressed in a Toyin Lawani-inspired ensemble, with the caption: “On this day, A QUEEN was born. Thank you God for the gift of life.

Thank you for giving me the privilege to enjoy another birthday in good health and Happiness. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME #chapter30 #QUEENOFALLQUEES.”

See post below: