Omashola Shares Photo Of His Son For The First Time

Omashola, a former Big Brother Naija housemate, has posted a lovely photo of himself and his son Eyitemi bonding.

In January, Omashola and his fiancée, his fiancée, delivered their first child, a newborn boy.

He wrote on his Instagram page that seeing his child’s birth was a life-changing experience for him.

According to Omashola, he has been a godfather to a number of children and has nurtured a number of them, but having his own child is a whole other experience.

He wrote: Watching my boy being birthed was a life-changing experience for me, I am godfather to so many kids and I’ve raised quite the number, but having one that I can call my own is a completely different kind of feeling. Little man will be exactly 31 days today. My son Eyitemi Daniel Oburoh

See post below: