Omawumi Reveals How Body Shaming Affected Her Life

Omawumi, a Nigerian musician, has spoken out about how growing up and being body shamed damaged her life and self-esteem.

The singer described herself as one of the “Hammer headed, ogorstina, and Egbegbe forehead” kids in an Instagram post.

One of her aunts, on the other hand, referred to her as beauty, claiming that she had used the name to predict that she would be attractive someday.

Omawumi claims that she used to let other people’s words drive her since she couldn’t leave the house without wearing a lot of cosmetics and doing everything she could to mask her defects because she felt flawed.

Things have changed, according to her, who is now madly in love with her defects and shortcomings.

