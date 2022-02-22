Omo-Agege: Senate Will Vote On Constitution Review Report March 1

The upper legislative body will vote on the report on the review of the 1999 constitution on March 1, according to deputy senate president Ovie Omo-Agege.

On the Senate floor on Tuesday, Omo-Agege stated that the constitution review committee will hold a “crucial meeting” following the plenary session to finalize the report.

According to the deputy senate president, all members of the senate must be present on the day the report is voted on.

“The senate committee on the review of the 1999 constitution will meet today, Tuesday, 22nd day of February, 2022, immediately after plenary sitting at room 221 of the senate building,” he said.

“Please, this meeting is very crucial. Tomorrow, the senate president will announce that the report of the constitution review committee will be laid on Wednesday (tomorrow) and, thereafter, we will take our vote on March 1st which will be Tuesday.

“That will give us about four to five days to review the report, consult as we deem fit and be prepared to vote. It is imperative that all of our colleagues be present on that day.

“As you know, there are certain amendments that will require the two-thirds majority of all our colleagues – the entire senate – not two-third of those who are present, but two-thirds of the entire membership of the senate and, indeed, there are some other provisions that would require four-fifths of the entire senate.

“So, please, it is my appeal without prejudice to the announcement the senate president will make tomorrow, in my capacity as the chairman of the committee, to urge that all of our members be prepared to be present to cast their vote on Tuesday.”