Omoni Oboli Knocks Troll Who Criticized Her For Repeating Same Shoes

Nollywood actress Omoni Oboli has responded to a troll who accused her of using the same shoes in multiple outfits.

This comes after she posted a video of herself exiting a shopping mall on her Instagram feed.

A troll responded to the post by criticizing the actress for wearing the same heels with three different outfits, despite the fact that she is a public person.

Omoni responds by carpeting the toll, claiming that the shoes are hers and that she can wear them every day for the rest of the year.

See post below: