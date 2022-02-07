Omotola Jalade Ekehinde Celebrates 44th Birthday With Stunning Photos

As she celebrates her 44th birthday today, 7th February 2022, veteran Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has made a public exhibition of her laps.

Omotola is photographed posing for the camera in a red dress and a few accessories in images uploaded on her Instagram page.

The actress thanked God for His mercies, teachings, and blessings in her life and love journey.

She captioned the post on her instagram page: “It’s My Birthday! Thank You lord for your Mercies…. For the Lessons …. For the journey …For your Love . Grateful for it all …”

See post below: