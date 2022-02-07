Ortom To Atiku: Benue People Not Happy You Abandoned Them During Trying Times

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, according to Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue, abandoned the people of the state through their difficult times.

Ortom made the remarks during a meeting with Atiku and his campaign team at the Benue government house on Sunday.

The technical committee for Atiku Abubakar’s presidential campaign, led by Raymond Dokpesi, former chairman of Daar Communications, has been mobilizing support for the former vice president’s presidential ambitions.

Speaking during the visit, Ortom said Abubakar should have visited the state when residents were under repeated attacks.

The governor said the visit of the former vice-president — who holds the highest chieftaincy title in the state — is “long overdue”.

“Your visit to Benue as the ‘Zege Mule U Tiv’ is long overdue. But it’s better late than never. You are in your home and we are happy to receive you,” the governor said.

“But let me say here that our people were not happy that you didn’t visit when terrorist groups were attacking and killing the people in Benue.”