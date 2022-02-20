Osinbajo A Good Presidential Material, Say Bayelsa Traditional Rulers

Malla Sasime, vice-chairman, Bayelsa traditional rulers council, has stated that Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo will make a good presidential candidate for the 2023 election.

He made the comment on Saturday when Osinbajo visited the state to perform the groundbreaking of the construction of the Angiama-Oporoma Bridge.

Sasime said Osinbajo’s name has been on the lips of Nigerians for good reasons because people appreciate his efforts in governance.

“Vice President, your name has been called for very good reasons; and the reason why your name has been on is maybe people think that you have been very good and we appreciate your efforts in governance,” he said.

“If you come out for president, you will be a good material as those rumours are all over the place in the social media.

“So, we thank you for being a good vice president; we hope that you keep your relationship with Bayelsa in very good stead; thank you very much.”