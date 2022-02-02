Osinbajo: Nigeria’s COVID Response Shows Our Health System Can Do Better With Adequate Resources

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo believes that given appropriate funding, Nigeria’s healthcare system may be improved.

According to his spokesperson, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo spoke on Tuesday at the presidential palace in Abuja when he hosted a delegation from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

The trip was led by Christopher Elias, the foundation’s president, and included Aliko Dangote, the Dangote Foundation’s founder.

According to Osinbajo, the country’s response to COVID shows that if the public healthcare system is effectively funded, it will perform better.

“Clearly, we need to do a lot more. Perhaps, what needs to happen is increasing personnel in our public healthcare system, ramping up the numbers, so that we can achieve greater coverage and do a lot more,” he said.

“I am confident that our public health system is robust enough to deal with any situation so long as it is well resourced at the relevant times. We saw that with the response to COVID-19.

“So, it is really just ensuring that the system is well resourced and it works, and we will be able to deliver on those targets.”