Osinbajo Off To Liberia For Bicentennial Anniversary

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will on Monday morning depart for Monrovia, Liberia to represent President Muhammadu Buhari at the formal launch of the year-long commemoration of the country’s bicentennial Anniversary.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, Mr Laolu Akande, Osinbajo will join other leaders across Africa and beyond to grace the event scheduled to hold at the Samuel K. Doe Stadium in Monrovia.

The Vice President will also attend other events later in the day in Monrovia as part of the Liberian national celebrations.

Osinbajo, who will be accompanied on the trip by Minister of State Foreign Affairs Ambassador Zubairu Dada; and Special Adviser to the President on Economic Matters, Dr. (Amb.) Adeyemi Dipeolu; is expected back on Tuesday.