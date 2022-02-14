Osinbajo To Youths: Let Your Generation Heal Wounds, Build A Great Society

Professor Yemi Osinbajo, Nigeria’s Vice President, has urged Nigerian youths to help establish a better society by allowing their generation to heal the country’s wounds.

Osinbajo made this call on Saturday at the combined convocation ceremony of the Federal University, Wukari, in Taraba State, where he represented President Muhammadu Buhari, the institution’s Visitor.

In his speech, headlined “A Great Future,” Osinbajo encouraged young Nigerians to “see the various challenges in our environment as opportunities for the creation of solutions, as we are a nation with a rapidly growing population with attendant human sustenance needs.”

“Let it be your generation that will bury those prejudices, heal those wounds and build a great society of brothers and sisters of all tribes and tongues,” the Vice President was quoted as saying via a statement issued on Sunday by his spokesman, Laolu Akande.

“You belong to a generation of Nigerians ordained by momentous historical circumstances to play on a grander stage. You belong to the most globalized generation ever to walk this earth and your field of competition is not local, but global. You have come of age in the era of a worldwide marketplace of opportunity.

“Refuse to be consumed by the petty prejudices and biases that predispose you to mutual antagonism with your fellow citizens. You must refuse to be prisoners of history and commit to encountering the world with an open mind.”