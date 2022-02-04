Osun 2022: PDP Can’t Match What We’re Doing, Says Oyetola

Gboyega Oyetola, the governor of Osun State, has stated that the Peoples Democratic Party has no possibility of matching the APC’s achievements in the state over the last three years.

He said that his administration’s visible infrastructure and people-centered programs had won him a good rating among the people at the grassroots.

Oyetola told news correspondents late on Thursday in Abuja that he had submitted his nomination and expression of interest forms to the APC national secretariat.

Also Read: We’re Alleviating Poverty Through Social Intervention – Osun Gov

Advertisement

Despite the effects of COVID-19 and the state’s limited finances, he claims, his government has maintained voter trust.

He said, “Well, I can talk about my party, the APC; it remains the party to beat anytime, any day. I don’t see them having any extraordinary chance of doing what we are doing.

“The infrastructure that we have done is there for everyone to see. We have also received so many ratings from the people who are to decide in terms of what we have been able to do.”