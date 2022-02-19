Osun APC Primary: Oyetola Confident, Says Violence Didn’t Happen As Predicted

Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State is pleased that there was no violence during the All Progressives Congress governorship primary poll in Osun State on Saturday.

He praised the election as peaceful, and predicted that he would win.

There was an unsettling calm in the state while the governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola, and a former Secretary to the State Government, Moshood Adeoti, fought for the party’s lone ticket.

Oyetola, who spoke in his ward in Iragbiji, Boripe LGA, said the election should not be viewed as a conflict.

He said, “I want to appeal to all our people across the State to maintain peace. Election process should not be a battle field or a do-or-die affair. Let everyone exercise his/her choice in determining who represents them at the Party level and ultimately at the general elections.

“So far so good, I think this process has gone well contrary to the speculation of violence. We have been in contact with a number of places and we have received positive signals of peace.

“Really, I don’t see why choosing a candidate to represent the Party should bring violence.”

He added, “I will win by the grace of God. The other choice is not there. I want to appeal to all of us to see this issue as a family affair. We are APC all through.

“We should brace up for the challenge ahead. We are going to face another party whose candidate we don’t know yet. I want to appeal to us to ensure that we have an opportunity for reconciliation.”